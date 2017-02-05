Search

Draw The Line

Over 100 comic artists present positive political actions anyone can take.

Get to it: actions you can take right now

  • Image by Dave McKean - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Freya Harrison - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Simon Russell - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Aneurin (Nye) Wright - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Family time: actions kids can take (part 1)

  • Image by Jim Medway - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Richy K. Chandler - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Roger Langridge - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Miia Vistilä - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Party on: have fun while doing good

  • Image by Kate Charlesworth - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Zara Slattery - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Laura Sorvala - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Steve Reynolds - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
No cash, no problem: actions that cost nothing (part 1)

  • Image by Soizick Jaffre - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Una - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Sha Nazir - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Kate Evans - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Give shelter: actions that fight homelessness or help the homeless

  • Image by Beth Dawson - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Jaime Huxtable - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Woodrow Phoenix - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Riyadh Rateme - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Working from home: actions you can take online

  • Image by Apila Pepita Miettinen - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Zoe N. Sugg - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Adrien Lee - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Maria Björklund - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Make friends, too: actions that create community

  • Image by Lucy Knisley - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Kel Winser - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Fumio Obata - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Karrie Fransman - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Hey, boss: actions you can take if you own a business

  • Image by Karrie Fransman - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Sally-Anne Hickman: part of the Draw the Line comics project
  • Image by Jeroen Janssen - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Guin Thompson - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
If you’re able: actions that support disabled people

  • Image by Richy K. Chandler - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Mirka Oinonen - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Sally Kindberg - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Miia Vistilä - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
The cheap stuff: actions you can take with a small budget

  • Image by Laura Sorvala - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Katriona Chapman - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Lily-Rose Beardshaw - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Myfanwy Tristram - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Changing the world with paint and songs: actions artists can take

  • Image by Pete Renshaw - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Sousa Machado Arts - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Steve Reynolds - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Kripa Joshi - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Strength in numbers: actions that support minorities

  • Image by Zara Slattery - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Mirka Oinonen - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Sally Kindberg - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Siiri Viljakka - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Tell the world: actions that raise awareness

  • Image by Jessica Trevino - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Cesar Lador - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Simon Russell - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Rachael House - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Be a sister: actions that help women

  • Image by Jacqueline Nicholls - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Una - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Kripa Joshi - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Rica March - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Save the world: actions that help the environment

  • Image by Zara Slattery - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Rica March - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Dave Crane - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Daniel Locke - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Flash the cash: actions that require money, or crowdfunding

  • Image by Amber Hsu - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Beth Dawson - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Dave McKean - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Hunt Emerson - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Actions that make small changes to your habits for a big cumulative effect

  • Image by David Blumenstein - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Hanna-Pirita Lehkonen - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Lucy Knisley - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Steven Appleby - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Nerds to the rescue: actions you can take if you’re a coder

  • Image by Paul Peart Smith - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Maria Björklund - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Jessica Trevino - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Kripa Joshi - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Turn down the heat: actions that fight global warming

  • Image by Kate Evans - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Lucy Knisley - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Amber Hsu - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Myfanwy Tristram - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Give it a chance: things that help bring world peace

  • Image by Rakel Stammer - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Woodrow Phoenix - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by David Blumenstein - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Kripa Joshi - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Actions that exercise your democratic rights – while you still have them

  • Image by Emily Haworth-Booth - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Paul Peart Smith - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Jenny Soep - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by I.Fluke - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Actions that start with informing yourself

  • Image by Siiri Viljakka - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Rakel Stammer - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Graeme McGregor - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Ash Pure - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Family time: actions kids can take (part 2)

  • Image by Sean Azzopardi - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Richard Tingley - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Emmi Bat - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Nicholas Sputnik Miller - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Family time: actions kids can take (part 3)

  • Image by John Riordan - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Siiri Viljakka - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Richy K. Chandler - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Penny Sharp - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Down with poverty: actions that fight poverty or help the poor

  • Image by Beth Dawson - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Myfanwy Tristram - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Jenny Drew - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Joe Decie - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
No cash, no problem: actions that cost nothing (part 2)

  • Image by Beata Sosnowska - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Simon Russell - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Penny Sharp - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Keijo Ahlqvist - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
No cash, no problem: actions that cost nothing (part 3)

  • Image by Birta Thrastardottir - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Woodrow Phoenix - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Joanna Neary - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Joe Decie - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
Far from home: actions that support asylum seekers, refugees and displaced people

  • Image by Karrie Fransman - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Christine Wong - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
  • Image by Sally-Anne Hickman: part of the Draw the Line comics project
  • Image by Karen Rubins - part of the DrawTheLine project at www.drawthelinecomics.com
